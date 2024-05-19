DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burlypicks (Burlesque Variety Competition)

Backstage Bar & Billiards
Sun, 19 May, 6:30 pm
TheatreLas Vegas
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Burlypicks is a national competition that recognizes and assists in elevating talent in the burlesque and variety entertainment arts.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This event is 21 and over. All guests must have a valid government/state issued ID for entry to the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Backstage Bar & Billiards

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.