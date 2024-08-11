Top track

Il mondo prima

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mish Mash Festival - 11 August - DAY 1

Castello di Milazzo
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsMilazzo
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Il mondo prima
Got a code?

About

MISH MASH FESTIVAL
11 AGOSTO
CASTELLO DI MILAZZO

line up
- Manlio
- The Whipped Dream
- Il Mago del Gelato
- Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti
- more tba

_____________________

MISH MASH FESTIVAL
11 AUGUST
CASTLE OF...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Mosaico.

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, Il Mago del Gelato

Venue

Castello di Milazzo

Salita Castello, 98057 Milazzo ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.