Move Wellness - Sunset Flow with Ellen Ransom

The Music Yard
Mon, 13 May, 6:00 pm
WellbeingCharlotte
$15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Happy Spring! Come enjoy an outdoor Sunset Flow at the Yard. This is a vinyasa-style class for all levels. Come with your mat and water & leave feeling refreshed!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

