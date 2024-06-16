DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IndoorShoes Music & 97.7 HTZ-FM Present
SAINT ASONIA | Toronto, ON
www.saintasonia.com
Doors open at 8:00pm.
Saint Asonia VIP Meet & Greet Package Includes:
Meet & Greet with Saint Asonia
GA or Reserved Ticket
One personal photo with Saint Asonia
One exclusive signed Saint Asonia print
One exclusive VIP merchandise item
One commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity before venue opens to the public
Priority entry into the venue
