Top track

Saint Asonia - Let Me Live My Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saint Asonia

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
From CA$49.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saint Asonia - Let Me Live My Life
Got a code?

About

IndoorShoes Music & 97.7 HTZ-FM Present

SAINT ASONIA | Toronto, ON
www.saintasonia.com

"Saint Asonia initially united two hard rock luminaries under a new banner. Respectively, Adam and Mike had each reached stratospheric heights in Three Days Grace an...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saint Asonia

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

FAQs

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 8:00pm.

What's included with the VIP Meet & Greet?

Saint Asonia VIP Meet & Greet Package Includes:

Meet & Greet with Saint Asonia
GA or Reserved Ticket
One personal photo with Saint Asonia
One exclusive signed Saint Asonia print
One exclusive VIP merchandise item
One commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity before venue opens to the public
Priority entry into the venue

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.