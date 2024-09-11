Top track

JOSEPH - Cloudline

JOSEPH - In The Round w/ Becca Mancari

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
From $51.09

About

JOSEPH - In The Round w/ Becca Mancari - Live at LPR on September 11th, 2024

A tremendously special show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Joseph’s debut album Native, Dreamer, Kin which will be played in its entirety from start to finish, followed by f...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joseph, Becca Mancari

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

