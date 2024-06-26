DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brendan Abernathy live at Eddie's Attic!
Beloved in communities across the US, Brendan Abernathy is “Everyone’s Local Artist.” Writing from the depths of heartbreak and through adventure on the road, Brendan is known for his spot-on lyrics, memorable melo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.