Brendan Abernathy

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brendan Abernathy live at Eddie's Attic!

Beloved in communities across the US, Brendan Abernathy is “Everyone’s Local Artist.” Writing from the depths of heartbreak and through adventure on the road, Brendan is known for his spot-on lyrics, memorable melo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brendan Abernathy

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

