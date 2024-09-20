Top track

EMBRZ - IOU

EMBRZ "Gather Together" Tour

The Music Yard
Fri, 20 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Announcing - "Gather Together" tour at The Music Yard on Friday, September 20th!

Get ready for the return of Dublin-based producer, writer and singer Jack Casey AKA @embrzmusic takes over The Music Yard with his seamless blend of tranquil melodies and soo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EMBRZ

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

