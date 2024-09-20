DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Announcing - "Gather Together" tour at The Music Yard on Friday, September 20th!
Get ready for the return of Dublin-based producer, writer and singer Jack Casey AKA @embrzmusic takes over The Music Yard with his seamless blend of tranquil melodies and soo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.