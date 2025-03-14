DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French rapper, singer and songwriter Eddy de Pretto bridges the gap between hip-hop and French chanson. His 2018 debut album, Cure, featured a blend of hip-hop, rap, pop and R&B, with emotionally charged tracks focusing on topics such as youth culture, pol
Eddy de Pretto signe son grand retour ! Deux ans après son dernier album "À TOUS LES BATARDS”, certifié disque d’or, le chanteur revient avec son nouvel album “CRASH CŒUR”!\nAuteur, compositeur et interprète, l’artiste a toujours eu une vision claire de s...
