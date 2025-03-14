DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddy De Pretto

Arena Futuroscope
Fri, 14 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsLa Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois
€37.07
About Eddy De Pretto

French rapper, singer and songwriter Eddy de Pretto bridges the gap between hip-hop and French chanson. His 2018 debut album, Cure, featured a blend of hip-hop, rap, pop and R&B, with emotionally charged tracks focusing on topics such as youth culture, pol Read more

Event information

Eddy de Pretto signe son grand retour ! Deux ans après son dernier album "À TOUS LES BATARDS”, certifié disque d’or, le chanteur revient avec son nouvel album “CRASH CŒUR”!\nAuteur, compositeur et interprète, l’artiste a toujours eu une vision claire de s...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.
Lineup

Eddy De Pretto

Venue

Arena Futuroscope

Avenue Du Futuroscope, 86360 Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France
Doors open8:00 pm

