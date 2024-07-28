Top track

Tough Luvv: Thouxanbanfauni Debut London Concert

The George Tavern
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Thouxanbanfauni on his London debut July 28th

LIMITED CAPACITY INTIMATE EXPERIENCE

-- £2 off our pizza if you show your DICE ticket 🍕 --

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tough Luvv
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thouxanbanfauni

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

