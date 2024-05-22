DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎉 Save the Date! My Happy Date revient au 211 le 22 mai à 19h! Rencontrez de nouvelles personnes dans une ambiance fun et décontractée avec jeux, DJ et humour.
Préventes : 15 € | Sur place : 20 € . Contactez-nous au 06 52 19 06 36 (SMS). Ne ratez pas ça!...
