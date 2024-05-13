Top track

Vorlust - Extinction Burst

VORLUST w/ Total Maniac and Cemetery Piss @ Holy Frijoles

Holy Frijoles
Mon, 13 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Vorlust - Extinction Burst
About

VORLUST

with Total Maniac and Cemetery Piss

Monday, May 13th, 2024 @ Holy Frijoles

Door at 8:00 PM / Show at 9:00 PM

21+

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cemetery Piss, Total Maniac, Vorlust

Venue

Holy Frijoles

908 West 36th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

