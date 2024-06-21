DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brody Jenner

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A member of America’s most famous reality TV families, Brody Jenner is the son of Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner and Linda Thompson. This makes him step brother of the queens of reality TV, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardasshian, and half brother to famous siblin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

