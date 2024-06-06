Top track

Crywank (Solo) + Sign Crushes Motorist (Solo)

MASH Cambridge
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The anti-folk band was formed in 2009 and have since independently released eight full-length albums and completed multiple international tours, nurturing an organic cult following across the world.

Catch intimate solo performances from Crywank and Sign C...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
Lineup

Crywank, sign crushes motorist

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

