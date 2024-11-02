Top track

Donovan Woods - All Mine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donovan Woods

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 2 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$34.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donovan Woods - All Mine
Got a code?

About

Donovan Woods - Live at LPR on November 2, 2024

Donovan Woods has partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 from every ticket to MusiCares: music's leading national charity that provides a safety net in times of need, and supports the overall health and well-bein...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donovan Woods

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.