Lifford Shillingford - A Change Is Gonna Come

Live in Session: Lifford x Nathan Britton Trio

Alfie's
Fri, 10 May, 8:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £20

Lifford Shillingford - A Change Is Gonna Come
About

Renowned for his dynamic presence across the EDM and Soul scene, hit-record artist and vocal legend Lifford Shillingford, will to deliver a captivating live experience at London's hottest new jazz club.

Teaming up with award-winning pianist & producer Nat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

