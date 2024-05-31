Top track

Kode9 - Lagrange Point

Flux #40: Kode9 + Yugen Kala

Mondo Club
Fri, 31 May, 11:45 pm
PartyVigo
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lo que un buen día empezó a llamarse dubstep mutó rápidamente en algo diferente cuando Steve Goodman AKA Kode9 se puso manos a la obra, creó su propio sello y decidió darle a todo el nombre de Hyperdub, algo así como una relectura más marciana, espectral y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mondo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kode9

Venue

Mondo Club

Rúa de Joaquín Loriga, 3, 36203 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

