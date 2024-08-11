DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer 90s n 00s RnB Festival

Studio 338
Sun, 11 Aug, 1:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUMMER 90s & 00s R&B FESTIVAL - LONDON 2024

DATE: Sunday 11th August

TIME: 1PM - 9PM

UPDATE: VENUE UPGRADED DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND! WE ARE NOW HOSTING OUR EPIC PARTY AT STUDIO 338, RANKED NUMBER 19 BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD

Join us for the ultimate day...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB Together
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open1:00 pm

