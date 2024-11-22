Top track

Presque Rien

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hippocampe Fou

La Boule Noire
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Presque Rien
Got a code?

About

S'inspirant autant de Busta Rhymes que de Georges Brassens, Hippocampe Fou fait trembler les salles en faisant danser les mots. Ses textes sont percussifs et pertinents.

Après avoir fait voyager petits et grands avec son spectacle musical onirique, il rev...

Tout public
Présenté par BLUE LINE PROD
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hippocampe Fou

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.