HOUSE OF LEY by Churros / Especial Nit de Sant Joan

SALA APOLO
Sun, 23 Jun, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€17.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS OPEN: 1am (madrugada del 23 al 24 jun) - UNTIL: 7am

De la mano de Churros con Chocolate, Ley DJ regresa a Sala Apolo para convertirlo en su próxima casa con House Of Ley. ¡No te pierdas la 6ª edición, ESPECIAL VERBENA DE SANT JOAN, con LEY y K...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ley DJ, Kasi

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

