BIJOU w. Wenzday & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 30 Jun, 2:00 pm
From $12.36

About

Get ready to chant "Bringing Bijou to Brooklyn" as we prepare to welcome the G-House superstar to our favorite rooftop haven, Superior Ingredients, on Sunday, June 30th. BIJOU, or Ben Dorman as he's known off-stage, has made a name for himself with his dis...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
Lineup

BIJOU, Wenzday

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

