DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed out of the legendary Camden music scene, indie-rock band The Swigs fuse an array of genres into a distinctive sound. Their current discography is an eclectic mix of alternative and classic rock with a sprinkling of flamenco and Irish influences. Fam...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.