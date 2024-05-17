Top track

Agony Reigns - Creeping Death

Agony Reigns Release Show

Zhora Darling
Fri, 17 May, 6:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In the post pandemic years, Agony Reigns has been hitting the drawing board to mold a new and more accurate way to push forward their sonic representation. In 2024, they believe that "Destroy What's Been Built... To Rot Where You Lie" is the perfect first...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wanderer, Agony Reigns

Venue

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

