The Human League - Don't You Want Me

Plastician Does Disco

The Old Queens Head
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
London
£6

About

20+ (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)

Back by popular demand, we've got the critically acclaimed DJ and Producer, Plastician, joining us on Bank Holiday Sunday!

Delving into the depths of disco from the 70s and 80’s, through to the nu-disco era of the 00’s and beyond,...

This is an 20+ event (Photo I.D. required)
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
Lineup

Plastician

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
250 capacity

