Michael Feinberg live at Eddie's Attic!
“A musical prodigy turned evil genius” (spinner)
“High gloss tone, muscular technique, and imperious sense of time” Jazzwise
Atlanta native bassist Michael Feinberg is one of the most prolific jazz artists of his...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.