DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAF! PARK

Mas Sorrer
Mon, 12 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJGirona
From €22.04

About

Este verano nos pasamos los lunes al sol y bailamos hasta el atardecer.

Nos juntamos con Mas Sorrer para ofrecer el mejor plan del verano para que puedas bailar hasta no poder mas junto los mejores DJs de la escena barcelonés.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
BAF! Entertainment Company
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mas Sorrer

Cr Torroella, a Parlavà, GI-643, Km. 0,5 Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

