Martin Hayes - Bill Malley's Barndance / Kilnamona Barndance

Martin Hayes: Live + In Conversation (Seated Matinee)

MOTH Club
Sat, 4 May, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15

About

Donal Fallon (Three Castle's Burning) presents a talk, performance and Q&A with Martin Hayes (seated matinee show).

Martin Hayes' soulful interpretations of traditional Irish music are recognized the world over for their exquisite musicality and irresisti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Broadside Hacks and Donal Fallon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Martin Hayes

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open 1:00 pm
320 capacity

