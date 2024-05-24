DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
F*CK ME IT'S SUMMER @ STUDIO 338!
LAST ENTRY - 1AM
NO PHYSICAL ID NO ENTRY
LONDON'S BIGGEST EVENT TO KICK OFF THE SUMMER
7+ Hours long at London's Biggest Nightclubbing Space; the renowned Studio 338 with added content & surprises to blow your minds....
