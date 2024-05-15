Top track

sheng - DIS-MOI PK ?! 为什么

Ether Sessions #3 | sheng + Jeunesaint + Leonie

Badaboum
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

📍Mercredi 15 mai - 19h30/23h00

Concert : Ether Session Air : Sheng, Jeunesaint, Léonie

Ether Sessions, c'est une série de soirées de mars à juin, mettant en valeur des artistes émergents en tout genre.

La particularité ? Chaque soirée est axée sur un é...

Présenté par Badaboum.
Lineup

Sheng, Leonie

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

