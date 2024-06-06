Top track

Cirque Du Soul: Leeds // Day & Night Party

Beaver Works
Thu, 6 Jun, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After our best ever Leeds event we return to our spiritual homeland of Beaver Works for one last Day & Night Showdown of the year on 6th June!

More headliners will be announced soon!

HEADLINER NO. 1 ANNOUNCED: Wilkinson has been one of the most successfu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cirque Du Soul.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wilkinson

Venue

Beaver Works

36 Whitehouse Street, Leeds LS10 1AD
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity

