DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After our best ever Leeds event we return to our spiritual homeland of Beaver Works for one last Day & Night Showdown of the year on 6th June!
More headliners will be announced soon!
HEADLINER NO. 1 ANNOUNCED: Wilkinson has been one of the most successfu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.