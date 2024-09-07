DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dialled In | Summer 24 | London

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 7 Sept, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
From £19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RING THE ALARM!! London we are back... 🚨

Nearly 4 years on from our first event, we're still speechless that we're kicking around.

So, we want to celebrate our 5th London event with a true party.

We’re taking over The Cause at 60 Dock Road for the bigg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dialled in.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.