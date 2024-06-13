DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don't Drink The Water presents Jar of Blind Flies + Søwt + Tummyache
Jar of Blind Flies
From the South Coast of the UK, this dark and loud three piece formed by Maddy Jarvis later to be joined by Marley Perez and then Jake Smith, JOBF take no prisoners w...
