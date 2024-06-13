Top track

Tummyache - Knee Jerk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Don't Drink The Water presents Jar of Blind Flies

Green Door Store
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tummyache - Knee Jerk
Got a code?

About

Don't Drink The Water presents Jar of Blind Flies + Søwt + Tummyache

Jar of Blind Flies

From the South Coast of the UK, this dark and loud three piece formed by Maddy Jarvis later to be joined by Marley Perez and then Jake Smith, JOBF take no prisoners w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Green Door Store.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jar of Blind Flies, Tummyache

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.