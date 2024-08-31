DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rockin' In The Boneyard: 4

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 31 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Its that time of year again an we have Rockin the Boneyard 4 ready to rock yer socks off. All in aid for charity. Prostate Cancer ward City Hospital Nottingham.

This years headliners are the mighty The Zipheads from St Albans. They are a real roof raiser...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends11:45 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.