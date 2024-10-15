Top track

Saint Elizabeth

Kaia Kater

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

Montreal-born Grenadian-Canadian Kaia's jazz-fueled voice and deft songcraft have garnered acclaim from NPR's Tiny Desk, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and No Depression. Through her artful banjo playing and lush songwriting, Kaia draws on influences rooted i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.
Lineup

Kaia Kater

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

