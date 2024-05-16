Top track

Dollar Signs, fxrrvst

Collective Arts Toronto
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
CA$20.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dollar Signs have always played by their own rules. While in the midst of their last album cycle for 2021’s Hearts of Gold, it seemed like things were going to get easier for both the band as a unit, and the members as individuals. This didn’t happen, beca...

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FXRRVST, Dollar Signs

Venue

Collective Arts Toronto

777 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1V2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

