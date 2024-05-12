DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kosmic City presents Gallow Dance : Sunday Mass with live music from 90 Minute Cassette ( synthpop) and Reviser (post-punk) and DJ Rico of Boss Hooligan Soundsystem spinning all vinyl before, between and after the live music.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.