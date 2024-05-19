Top track

Tommy Value - Mornington

Beautiful Machines: Colloboh + Tommy Value + Easterner + alsoknownasrox

Public Records
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beautiful Machines takes over the Sound Room for a night of live coding and modular synthesis performances. LA-based hardware maestro Colloboh is joined by locals Tommy Value, Easterner and alsoknownasrox.

Limited tickets available at the door. Please arr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colloboh, easterner

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

