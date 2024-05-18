Top track

Fucksia - Tem Que Toca

Indie Pride presenta Bellezza Party

Covo Club
Sat, 18 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo 4 anni di silenzio torna Indie Pride, l'APS bolognese che ha come cuore pulsante la lotta all'omolesbobitransfobia, bullismo e sessismo attraverso la musica ed i suoi protagonisti.

Un ritorno che punta a toccare alcuni temi della filiera musicale per...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

Fucksia

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

