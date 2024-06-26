Top track

Wait for You

Dayo Bello

The Lower Third
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03

About

Dayo knew from a young age that music would be his career and passion. Born in London and raised by Nigerian immigrant parents, Dayo grew up in a home surrounded with music.

Eventually, around age 10, Dayo began to sing and play drums at his church. Even...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
£
Lineup

Venue

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

