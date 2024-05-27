DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Runaway Comedy

The Victoria
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to the "Pro Comedy Showcase," an evening of laughter and unforgettable entertainment at London's most intimate comedy night! We have curated a lineup of comedians who have been on Netflix, Amazon, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more.

We understand that l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Victoria Dalston.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.