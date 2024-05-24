DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LooperFest 2024 - day 1

Ex Macello
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LOOPERFEST 2024 INTERNATIONAL URBAN FESTIVAL - Il “villaggio” del writing internazionale

Ex Macello, Milano - 24, 25, 26 Maggio 2024

Il festival internazionale dedicato alla Urban Art cresce e si rinnova. Looperfest 2024, International Urban Festival, è...

Tutte le età
Presentato da KineticVibe, Associazione SmartingAPS, Loop Colors

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.