Tilt, Our Lady of Sorrows, Sophia Zarazuela, Femcel, I'm Gonna Marry Your Dad

Purgatory
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
House of Feelings and Deli Mag present the Our Lady of Sorrows "Expanded Litgury," release party with an immaculate line-up that's ready to rage. Limited edition "Our Lady of Sorrows / Expanded Liturgy" zine is free with pre-sale ticket purchase.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Femcel

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

