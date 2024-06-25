DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Irini Arabatzi EP Launch Party + special guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating the release of her debut EP, Greek songwriter and producer Irini Arabatzi performs with her full band and special guests for the first time. The multi-instrumentalist will perform songs from the new EP and exclusive new music. Support comes fro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Albert's Favourites.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Irini Arabatzi

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

