DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jerk X Jollof: Dallas

KISS
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
PartyDallas
From $21.65

About

DALLAS — let’s pop off Memorial Day Weekend the right way! Meet us on May 26th at KISS from 5-10 PM for two floors of action 😈 we bringing the squad back together for our return!

Our CÎROC family will be in the building serving complimentary CÎROC Limona...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

KISS

2619 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity

