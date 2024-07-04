Top track

Fear - Gimme Some Action

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I don't care about you...fest. Fear & guests live

Villa Ada
Thu, 4 Jul, 5:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tornano a Roma i Fear, leggenda del punk made in USA. Faranno gli onori di casa tante band: Raw Power, No more lies, the Cheap Heads, Molestya, Floema, Cockroaches, The Ammonoids, Frutrated, Civic 50, Devasta, Bravo, Voiceless e Anestesia.

Tutte le età
Presentato da OMT Srl.

Lineup

Fear, No More Lies, Raw Power

Venue

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

