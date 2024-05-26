DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frankie Thompson - CAttS

Margate Arts Club
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Frankie Thompson - CAttS

Everybody wants to be a cat because a cat is just a cat.

From ‘acclaimed clown’ and emerging idiot Frankie Thompson, CAttS is a lip-sync ballet through the distractions and obsessions that help...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
Frankie Thompson

Margate Arts Club

276 Northdown Road, Cliftonville, Margate, CT9 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open4:45 pm

