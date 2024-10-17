Top track

Matija - More Than Happiness

Matija

Supersonic
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée te plaira si tu aimes Cirwa Waves, Catfisj & The Bottlmen, The 1975

MATIJA
(Indie pop - Munich, GER)
Les trois musiciens de Munich font une musique qui vous enveloppera de jolis sons pop et alternatifs. Les guitares électriques rencontren...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matija

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.