The Unthanks - The Bay of Fundy

The Unthanks in Winter

Epic Studios
Wed, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£36.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Unthanks have been described as “a take on tradition that flips so eﬀortlessly between jazz, classical, ambient and post-rock, it makes any attempt to put a label on them a waste of time”.

Using the traditional music of the North East of England as a...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Unthanks

Venue

Epic Studios

112-114 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1JD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

