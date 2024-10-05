DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance Music Archive 002 : 1990 - 2000
After a sell out launch event, we return to Project House Leeds on Oct 5th!
Hosted by Andi Durrant, this daytime and evening event will run from 5pm-11pm and features some very special but unannounced guests.
