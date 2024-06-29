DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trough London - Gay Pride

Corsica Studios
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the London Gay Pride celebration with TROUGH on Saturday, June 29th, as we take over Corsica Studios, a vibrant venue nestled in the heart of Elephant and Castle. Get ready for a steamy night with a sweaty dancefloor to move to the beats and a darkroo...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D. required).
Presented by Trough London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.