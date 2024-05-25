DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thee Illusions live in Los Angeles

The Stowaway
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sweeet Soul music from East Los Angeles.

21+ event
The Stowaway.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.